Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14

(WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14.

Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs.

Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards. The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

