Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14.

Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs.

Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards. The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.

