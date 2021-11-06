Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Official: Prisons should be ‘training centers’ not punitive

Attendees at an employer engagement forum confer having listened to educators, workforce...
Attendees at an employer engagement forum confer having listened to educators, workforce development leaders, and reentry coordinators speak of the ways and benefits of having the formerly incarcerated join the workforce in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The forum is part of Right On Crime, a national campaign on criminal justice reform that encourages revision by sharing research, policy ideas, mobilizing leaders, and by raising public awareness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top Mississippi corrections official says he no longer wants prisons to be seen as punitive institutions.

Pedro Morena, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections, said Thursday that prisons should be seen as “training centers” where people build skills that can help them find employment.

The prison system is looking to expand its workforce development programs. Right now, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmates can learn business technology, cosmetology and upholstering.

People can also take classes to earn high school diplomas or college credits. The prison is also looking to introduce a welding program.

