No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze 27-14.

Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.

The Rebels raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy.

Freeze coached the Rebels from 2012-2016 to considerable success, including two victories against Alabama, before being forced to resign amid scandal.

Ole Miss sacked star Liberty quarterback Malik Willis nine times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

