No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze 27-14.

Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.

The Rebels raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy.

Freeze coached the Rebels from 2012-2016 to considerable success, including two victories against Alabama, before being forced to resign amid scandal.

Ole Miss sacked star Liberty quarterback Malik Willis nine times.

