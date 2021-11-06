Mississippi hospital to pay off loans to entice nurses

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hospital looking to hire more nurses amid a nationwide nursing shortage is now offering to help pay off student loans of new hires.

The Sun-Herald reports that Memorial Hospital in Gulfport is offering to repay loans up to $20,000 for inpatient nurses and registered nurses who work in long-term care facilities and sign a two-year contract.

This is on top of incentives the hospital is already offering such as seasonal pay, more money per hour, and tuition reimbursement. Hospitals across the country are struggling to fill nursing positions.

Many have left the profession during the pandemic, while others have become traveling nurses who can make a lot more money.

