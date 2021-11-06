Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this week with events at each of their six area locations in Jackson, Pearl, Canton, and Vicksburg.

“This community has been so good to us since we opened in 1991,” said President Brian Smith, “this is our opportunity to give back and say thanks.”

The family-owned and operated business has a long legacy of giving back. One of their longtime community partners, the Mississippi Center for Police & Sheriffs was on hand to thank the company for a decade of support and announced their newest project, Warrior Cottages. “Warrior Cottages in Vicksburg will be a home in a safe community for veterans who are down on their luck,” shared Jim Stingley, Project Manager, “and in appreciation to their generosity, the first of the 12 tiny houses will be named The USA Pawn Warrior Cottage.”

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries including State Attorney General Lynn Fitch who is Mississippi’s first female to serve in the role.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler shared “As a former city councilman of this area and Sheriff of this area this is home for me and I am dedicated to making sure that this business prospers in a safe environment.”

State Senator Chad McMahan added “My family actually uses the pawn industry. My dad had a private company for a long time with nine employees and he’d use the pawnshop to make payroll. As a family who’s used pawnshops in the past, we’re grateful to the industry. Everyone that I know in the industry is interested in helping people. 14% of Mississippians don’t have bank accounts so the pawn industry fills in that gap. So I’m grateful for pawnshops and for Brian, Nick, and their family.”

Longtime customer Linda Reid shared “So many people are struggling right now, I’m very grateful for USA Pawn, they’re good people who are always willing to help.”

