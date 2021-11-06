JFD prepares for the cold weather while building their ranks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter months mean more fires in the Capitol City. New firefighters are now battling blazes in the city, but JFD wants their numbers to rise to help keep the city safe. One Jackson native answered the call, putting his life on the line to serve his hometown.

“I always wanted to help people, and I want to take this job to be hands-on with helping my community,” said Emmitt Coleman.

He is one of the Jackson Fire Department’s newest firefighters. The 27-year-old entered the academy in January and became an active firefighter in May. The Lanier High School graduate is assigned to Engine One at the Central Fire Station.

“I didn’t hesitate on taking it because I’ve got a family member that’s a firefighter, and I always just wanted to be active in my community,” said Coleman. “Like seeing somebody’s house burn down that the worst day of their lives, and I want to be the person who can be able to be there and stop that from happening, saving as much as I can of their property.”

“One of the things that we’re looking for in a firefighter is someone who has a heart for people, who has a heart to serve the community,” said JFD Deputy Chief Cleotha Sanders.

According to the department veteran, there are about 40 firefighter vacancies. Applicants can now be 18 years old to enter the fire academy.

“Right now, we have a class that’s tentatively scheduled to start the first of the year. In this class, we will have approximately 20 recruits,” said Sanders.

Those recruits will become certified first responders, learn about dealing with hazardous materials and various rescues as well as fighting fires. Skills Coleman hopes will help him rise through the ranks.

“I love my city, and I want to stay here and help build my city,” added the new first responder.

“This is the perfect time to change your batteries in your smoke alarms,” added Sanders. “Smoke alarms have proven to save lives.”

Firefighters urge you also to change batteries to your carbon monoxide detectors. As temperatures plunge, have a professional check your heating system. When using a space heater, keep three-foot around them to prevent contact with any objects.

If you are interested in becoming a Jackson firefighter, go to the City of Jackson’s website https://www.jacksonms.gov/ to complete an application.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.