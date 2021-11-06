First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We see a decent amount of fog this morning, in many counties in our viewing area. Some of the areas include dense fog, extending all the way from Humphreys, Holmes, Attala all the way down to parts of Lincoln, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, and Covington. We will reach the mid to upper 60′s in our viewing area. Moving into the overnight hours going into Sunday Low’s reaching low 40′s. For our Northern counties, they could experience upper 30′s and potential some light frost in areas.

Sunday through Wednesday, we’ve got some nice weather on the way as we gradually see High temperatures get back into the ‘70s.and our Lows in the low to mid 40′s. Sunday night going into Monday for some of our northern counties we could see some frost due to Low temperatures in the upper 30′s. We trend dryer Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, we are expecting rain to return to Mississippi, including a few rain showers for our area. We are monitoring this in the days to come. It looks to be more rain as of right now. High temperatures on Thursday, upper 70′s and Lows in the mid-’50s. On Friday, our temperatures fall to mid 60′s and Lows in the low 50′s.

Following our rain chances Thursday and Friday, we see another round of Cooler Air pushing into the South dropping our temperatures again.

