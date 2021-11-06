First Alert Forecast: getting cold into tonight; sunshine & seasonable temperatures return Sunday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once the fog and clouds cleared out this morning, we finally got much needed sunshine that we have enjoyed throughout majority of the day. It will be pleasant and nice out this evening in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will fall rather quickly through the overnight hours with clear skies and calm conditions. By the time we wake up tomorrow morning, we could see middle 30s to lower 40s on the map. There is the potential for some patchy frost to develop in some area, mainly for those north and west of the metro. Foggy banks could also form late tonight and into early Sunday morning.

It's so gorgeous and pleasant out this evening!☀️ Get out and enjoy the 60s while they last over the next hour or so! We have a cold night ahead of us🥶 #mswx pic.twitter.com/WsH4ZlSRtT — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) November 6, 2021

You will definitely want the jacket walking out the door tomorrow morning, but likely won’t by the afternoon hours. High’s tomorrow afternoon will likely reach the middle and upper 60s to right around the 70-degree mark. It will be another beautiful day filled with plenty of sunshine!

Lower to middle 70s and quiet conditions are expected to stick around for the first half of the week ahead. Our next rain maker will likely arrive by Thursday as our next cold front swings in across the region. Most of the rain should be out of our area by Friday with the front to the east at that point. Cooler air will begin to move in during this time and will stick around into next weekend.

