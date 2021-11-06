First Alert Forecast: closer to normal temperatures & sunnier skies to return this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Make sure you throw on a jacket or coat before stepping out tonight! It’s getting chilly! Temperatures will likely fall to the 40s through the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Brighter and more seasonable conditions are expected to return over the weekend! There could be some lingering cloud cover across the area tomorrow, but we should still be able to see a decent amount of sunshine, especially later in the day. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely make it to the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will likely be a tad warmer in the upper 60s to right around 70s with lots of sunshine.

Mild, quiet, and mostly sunny conditions will be around into the week ahead. Highs each afternoon will top out in the mid 70s with crisp and chilly mornings in the 40s. Our next chance for showers will likely return towards the end of the work and school week as our next frontal system moves in. Models are also suggesting that this cold front will bring cooler conditions into Friday and next weekend.

