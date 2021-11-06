Connect. Shop. Support Local.
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County

By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 49 near Brandon Road in Rankin County around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Cynthia M. Witt, 49, of Brandon, Miss., was traveling south on US-49 in a 2000 Toyota Echo when she struck Martin D. Hillman, 57, of Byram, Miss., traveling northbound in a 2016 Honda Accord.

A Rankin County Coroner pronounced Witt dead at the scene. Authorities transported Hillman to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

