1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 49 near Brandon Road in Rankin County around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says Cynthia M. Witt, 49, of Brandon, Miss., was traveling south on US-49 in a 2000 Toyota Echo when she struck Martin D. Hillman, 57, of Byram, Miss., traveling northbound in a 2016 Honda Accord.

A Rankin County Coroner pronounced Witt dead at the scene. Authorities transported Hillman to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

