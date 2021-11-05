Things to know 11/05/21: Hillcrest Christian prays for students in crash | Sheriff’s candidates discuss detention center | Paycheck protection inspection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck

Thursday night, members of a local school community gathered in prayer for two of their own. Chloe and Chelsea Conaway were severely injured in a car crash that left their mother and infant brother dead. The girls are students at Hillcrest Christian School. At halftime during the school’s basketball game Thursday night, everyone in the gym paused in prayer for the Conaway family. The family was literally torn apart Monday evening when they were hit by a driver who, police say, appeared to be intoxicated. School officials say the entire student body is devastated.

2. A tale of two candidates: Crisler and Jones discuss plans for embattled detention center

The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late Lee Vance's term as sheriff. (WLBT)

With one inmate death and one inmate beating being reported in recent weeks at the Hinds County Jail, the candidates headed to a runoff in the sheriff’s race say a major priority will be shutting down the notorious housing unit where the incidents occurred. The unit in question is the detention center’s A-Pod, which has been cited numerous times by federal officials for its lack of staffing and unsafe living conditions. “I can’t say how quickly I can get it closed, but I can tell you this: it will be (a) priority,” said Cpt. Tyree Jones. Sheriff Marshand Crisler also hopes to shut down the unit, but says that can’t happen until renovations are complete on B-Pod and detainees can be moved. Read the full story here.

3. 3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection

A months-long 3 On Your Side investigation finds more than $17 million in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program flowed to organizations and businesses associated with more than 60 state legislators over the last eighteen months, a handful of which also provided false information to the U.S. government when applying for the money. The analysis, which did not uncover any evidence of fraud or illegal activity, relied on records from the Mississippi Secretary of State, disclosure documents filed with the state’s ethics commission and public loan data from the Small Business Administration provided by ProPublica. This year alone, nearly a hundred thousand Mississippians received $2.3 billion in PPP loans from the CARES Act, which provided much-needed financial assistance to business owners.

