Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72

Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72(Ott and Lee Funeral Home)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former mayor of Richland has passed away.

According to her page on the Ott and Lee Funeral Home website, Hall died on November 3.

She is described on the page as “loving, selfless, and unwaveringly generous” as well as “a successful businesswoman, influential politician, and an advocate for her community.”

In addition to serving as the mayor of Richland from 1996 to 2005, Hall was also the president of the Rankin County School Board for nearly a decade.

Her other achievements include being president of the Rankin Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Republican Women of Rankin County.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Richland Community Center.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Richland Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Police activity off of I-55
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late...
A tale of two candidates: Crisler and Jones discuss plans for embattled detention center
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection