Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former mayor of Richland has passed away.

According to her page on the Ott and Lee Funeral Home website, Hall died on November 3.

She is described on the page as “loving, selfless, and unwaveringly generous” as well as “a successful businesswoman, influential politician, and an advocate for her community.”

In addition to serving as the mayor of Richland from 1996 to 2005, Hall was also the president of the Rankin County School Board for nearly a decade.

Her other achievements include being president of the Rankin Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Republican Women of Rankin County.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Richland Community Center.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Richland Cemetery.

