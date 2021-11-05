Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As employers struggle to find workers, government and business officials say there is an overlooked untapped market - former inmates.

A forum was held Thursday at The Two Museums encouraging businesses to hire the formerly incarcerated who are being trained for the workforce.

“Give us a chance,” said Richard Boykin.

For the Pearl resident, it’s all about second chances. The 33-year-old served eight-and-a-half years in Parchman, convicted of stealing four 4-wheelers in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation helped him turn his life around, through a program that taught him painting and metal fabrication.

“For two year I was going to work five days a week, and that built up the work ethic that I need for when I got out,” said Boykin.

He is now employed by the Brown Bottling Group.

Boykin was among the panelists at the Dollars & Sense of Second Chance Hiring forum. Experts in government and business from across the state are encouraging companies to hire the formerly incarcerated.

The Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation trains inmates and helps them secure employment opportunities. Last year more than 30 were placed in jobs.

“These folks will be willing to work and do what’s necessary to keep a job and be employed,” said MPIC Reentry Director Donte Jones. “They want to be gainfully employed. They want to take care of their families and children and be, what I want to say, normal like everyone else.”

Some want the convicted felon question removed from job applications. Officials say employers get tax credits and a push is underway for lawmakers to ease restrictions that hinder their employment.

“What I’m asking the legislature to do is let a jail booking print out from the county, jail certified, true and correct,” said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. “Let that count as a state ID to get your ID card from the state and get your birth certificate.”

Experts say more than 6,600 former inmates are an untapped resource to help fill the current worker shortage.

“I knew I had something to go to and I didn’t have to worry about going back, because I was able to work,” added Boykin.

The MS Prison Industries Corporation currently has 100 clients and is working with 250 in and out of prison.

