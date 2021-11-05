School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday night, members of a local school community gathered in prayer for two of their own.

Chloe and Chelsea Conaway were severely injured in a car crash that left their mother and infant brother dead.

The girls are students at Hillcrest Christian School. At halftime during the school’s basketball game Thursday night, everyone in the gym paused in prayer for the Conaway family.

The family was literally torn apart Monday evening when they were hit by a driver who, police say, appeared to be intoxicated.

School officials say the entire student body is devastated.

“We are just here to support and do everything that we can,” said Charlie Jackson, Head of School at Hillcrest. “My heart hurts for the family but, at the same time, to see the resolve that the family has in trusting the Lord through this has been really amazing.”

Hillcrest is taking up donations for the Conaway family. All of the money will be given to the family to help with medical expenses and whatever else they need.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at either Hillcrest Christian School or Mississippi College.

