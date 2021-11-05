Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck

By Melissa Payne
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday night, members of a local school community gathered in prayer for two of their own.

Chloe and Chelsea Conaway were severely injured in a car crash that left their mother and infant brother dead.

The girls are students at Hillcrest Christian School. At halftime during the school’s basketball game Thursday night, everyone in the gym paused in prayer for the Conaway family.

The family was literally torn apart Monday evening when they were hit by a driver who, police say, appeared to be intoxicated.

School officials say the entire student body is devastated.

“We are just here to support and do everything that we can,” said Charlie Jackson, Head of School at Hillcrest. “My heart hurts for the family but, at the same time, to see the resolve that the family has in trusting the Lord through this has been really amazing.”

Hillcrest is taking up donations for the Conaway family. All of the money will be given to the family to help with medical expenses and whatever else they need.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at either Hillcrest Christian School or Mississippi College.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Police activity off of I-55
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late...
A tale of two candidates: Crisler and Jones discuss plans for embattled detention center
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection