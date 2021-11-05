Ridgeland shooting victim remains in critical condition Friday afternoon

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police say they’ve arrested two men for attempting to hide evidence related to a Thursday afternoon shooting that began at a sports bar along Highland Colony Parkway.

However, the suspect who shot a man in the shoulder during the incident still has not been captured, while the victim is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Thursday, officers were dispatched to Highland Colony Parkway and Old Agency Road after they received a report of two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

En route, a patrol supervisor noticed a Chevy Tahoe parked on the shoulder of I-55 southbound near I-220.

The officer reported three individuals were in the vehicle, one of whom had been shot in the left arm.

That man, Tyrone Lewis, of Canton, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The 30-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Emergency care was provided to Lewis before he was taken to a facility for treatment.

Police said the three had just left Walk-On’s restaurant and were headed north on Highland Colony when their vehicle was approached by a small, light-colored sedan.

Suspects in the sedan opened fire, striking Lewis in the left arm. Individuals in the Tahoe returned fire, according to police.

“Lewis continued to drive and entered I-55 South at Old Agency Road but was unable to continue to operate the vehicle and pulled to the shoulder, where the Ridgeland Police officer encountered them,” the department said in an update.

During the investigation, officers determined that the passengers in Lewis’ vehicle attempted to hide evidence.

Anterrion Robinson, 25, of Canton, and Lajeremy Johnson, 35, also of Canton, were taken into custody and are being charged with tampering with evidence.

They are currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond.

Anterrion Robinsion (left) and Lajeremy Johnson are being held without bond in connection with tampering with evidence in Thursday's shooting in Ridgeland. (Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)

As of Friday afternoon, neither had made their initial appearance before a judge.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the case and are working with businesses to obtain video surveillance.

No other suspects or suspect vehicles have been identified, and no motive has been developed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.