No bodies found in car pulled from the Barnett Reservoir Friday

Reservoir Police pull vehicle out of Barnett Reservoir.
Reservoir Police pull vehicle out of Barnett Reservoir.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon says no one was found in or around a car that was pulled from the Barnett Reservoir Friday morning.

A heavy police presence was on the scene along the Natchez Trace Friday where the vehicle was found.

Police believe the vehicle was parked on the side of the road and rolled into the water.

“We have identified who owns it,” Dixon said. “We are trying to make contact to see what happened.”

