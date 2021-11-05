Miesha Robinson, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miesha Robinson, a 28-year-old woman, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, after a shooting outside a Mexican restaurant.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Robinson died more than a week after being shot outside La Cazuela on Fortification and Greymont streets.

Hearn said Robinson and another woman, 27-year-old Cierra Rhymes, had been shot on October 24.

Investigators said both were taken to St. Dominic and later transported to UMMC.

Arkansas authorities arrested the suspect, identified by JPD as Carlos Varnell.

Varnell is expected to be extradited to Mississippi in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.