Mayor hopes city will purchase Batte Furniture building by year’s end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is slowly but surely moving forward with plans to purchase and renovate the Batte Furniture building.

“We’ve been in communication with the owner of Batte Furniture and so it is still an anticipated location to house the Charles Tisdale Libray, in addition to a potential precinct and maybe some other potential uses for the community and the city at large,” he said. “So that is still well in hand.”

The mayor says the city has obtained two assessments on the building to determine its value and is now working to locate the funds needed to buy it.

“We would hope to have the building acquired by early next year... After that, hopefully, we can have the building renovated shortly after that,” Lumumba said. “That may lean into the later part of 2022 or even 2023.”

The news comes months after the mayor said the city was looking to purchase the former retail store to house the Charles Tisdale Library. Lumumba later told the city council that he would also like to house the Jackson Police Department’s Precinct Four there.

The Tisdale Library closed in 2017 due to black mold and flooding. Today, the building, which is located on East Northside Drive a short distance from the Batte building, has been ransacked by the homeless and is currently boarded up.

Precinct Four, which covers a swath of territory running from East County Line Road to Woodrow Wilson Avenue, is housed at the Colonial Mart Shopping Center.

In August, the council approved entering into a five-year lease with Colonial Mart LLC to maintain the precinct headquarters there, at least until plans to move it to Batte are finalized.

Under the terms of that agreement, Jackson will be able to lease the Colonial space at 5068 Parkway Drive for the next five years at $4,289 a month. If the city determines to cancel the lease before that five years are up, it would have to pay owners $1,000 for every remaining year on the contract.

The three-story, 41,576-square-foot Batte building is located at 1010 E. Northside Dr. It has a selling price of just under $2 million, according to the Mississippi Commercial Real Estate Exchange. The building is located on approximately 1.3 acres and was constructed in 1962, the exchange states.

Batte was last renovated in 2000. Even so, Lumumba said several additional upgrades would have to be made for the facility to accommodate the library and the police precinct.

The mayor would not say how much the building was assessed for, saying talks with owners are ongoing. He said the assessments were lower than the building’s asking price.

