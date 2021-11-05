Connect. Shop. Support Local.
La. joins Mississippi, Indiana in worker vaccine requirement lawsuit

By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry has joined attorneys general from Indiana and Mississippi to sue the Biden administration over its January 4 vaccination deadline for most employers.

“This mandate suffers from a host of fatal flaws,” the lawsuit states.

The federal government announced the deadline Thursday, November 4.

It requires companies with 100 or more employees to require workers to get fully vaccinated. Employees who are not vaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID-19 test weekly and wear masks in the workplace.

Workers who choose to ignore the requirements could face fines.

About 84 million - nearly three-quarters -- of the nation’s workforce could be impacted.

Other Republican leaders around the country have said they’ll also file lawsuits to overturn the requirements.

Click here to read the lawsuit.

