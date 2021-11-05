Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD: Woman dies after being shot in October, suspect arrested in Arkansas

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s homicide count climbs yet again after a shooting victim passed away Thursday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Miesha Robinson, 28, died from injuries she suffered in a shooting on October 24. According to police, she was shot in the stomach.

Another woman shot, Cierra Rhymes, 27, was hit in the back.

Both women were taken to St. Dominic and later transported to UMMC. Rhymes was rushed into surgery and Robinson was in critical condition.

The incident began at Lacazela Mexican Restaurant on Fortification Street

JPD says the suspect, Carlos Varnell, was arrested in Arkansas and is waiting extradition back to Mississippi.

