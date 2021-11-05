JPD says four pedestrians hit, killed in last 24 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackon Police say they’re investigating four deadly accidents that occurred in the last 24 hours.

The incidents occurred at I-55 North and Woodrow Wilson, I-55 at Meadowbrook Road in North Jackson, and at the intersection of Clinton and Westhaven boulevards in West Jackson.

At approximately 12:15 this morning, a white male was hit by multiple vehicles at I-55 and Woodrow Wilson. The identity of that victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified, according to police.

Another pedestrian was hit and killed at the I-55 ramp to Meadowbrook Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other incident was reported around 3:25 this morning, at the intersection of Clinton and Westhaven Boulevards in west Jackson.

An unidentified Black male was found deceased at the intersection. Witnesses stated that an SUV left the scene.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said another person was hit at the I-55 and Beasley Road/Adkins Boulevard exit. According to Hearn, that pedestrian also was killed.

All accidents are being investigated and more information will be available at a later date.

