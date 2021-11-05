Jackson gearing up for potential annexation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could be preparing for an annexation.

According to a copy of the council’s November 9 agenda, the mayor is expected to introduce an ordinance “expanding, extending and defining the corporate limits and boundaries of the city of Jackson.”

He also will be asking the council to approve bringing on the law firm of Carroll Warren & Parker PLLC to “represent the city in annexation matters.”

The area the city is looking to annex is not known. Ashley McLaughlin, interim director of communications, said she would look into it and get back to us.

The council meets Tuesday, November 9 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in council chambers at Jackson City Hall.

Annexation agenda item (WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.