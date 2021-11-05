Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: We start to move out of cloud cover by evening, sunny this weekend

Staying cloudy through this evening
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday! Lets get into the forecast.

We’ve been rather cloudy out there for majority of the area, with a few places actually getting a little bit of sunlight. We will start to see cloud break up a little bit as we move into the late afternoon hours. Today’s High is in the Low 60′s with the Low in the Low 40′s.

This weekend, we start to clear out from the cloud cover and we start to experience pleasant weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will be great opportunities to get outdoors! This weekend includes no rain, a few clouds and Highs in the mid to upper 60′s and Lows in the low 40′s

As we move back into next week we stay dry in our area, as more warm air pushes into our area, Highs will start to get warmer as we go day by day.

Monday through Wednesday High temperatures will be in the mid 70′s and Low in the mid to upper 40′s. Thursday, clouds return and we hold a potential chance for rain. High upper 70′s and Low upper 50′s Friday holds a chance of showers as well, with the high in the mid 60′s and low in the low 50′s. Following Friday we are going to have some colder air push back into our area bringing our temperatures back down.

Continue to stay up to day with our first alert weather app.

