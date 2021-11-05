Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: gradual improvements Friday, into weekend ahead

High Pressure Nudges In, Improving The Weather This Weekend
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: A bit chilly on the front end of the day will inspire many to grab a jacket to head off to work and school. While clouds will be in place at times during the day, expect increasing sunshine to push temperatures into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Sunshine looks to win out over the coming days as high pressure remains in firm control of the pattern through the weekend and start of next week. Expect temperatures to respond to the sunshine – gradually warming back to more seasonable norms through the weekend. Highs Saturday in the middle to upper 60s; Sunday in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure continues hang over the area – helping to warm temperatures into the middle 70s; lows in the 40s and 50s through mid-week. Our next weather maker looks to hold off until mid-late week – bringing chances for rain and storms back into the fold. Behind that, we’ll trend much cooler again by next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

