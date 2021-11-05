Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Crash shuts down Highway 80 between Brandon and Pelahatchie

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Highway 80 between Brandon and Pelahatchie is shut down in both directions after an accident Friday morning, according to Darkhorse Press.

Authorities say the back of an 18-wheeler was sticking out into the highway when a pick-up truck ran underneath it and came out the other side.

The driver has been pulled out of the vehicle and Air Care has transported him from the scene.

According to Darkhorse Press, the driver was alert and talking at the scene.

