Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2 pedestrians hit within miles of each other on I-55, 1 killed

2 pedestrians hit within miles of each other on I-55, 1 killed
2 pedestrians hit within miles of each other on I-55, 1 killed(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two pedestrians were hit within miles of each other on I-55 Thursday night.

One incident occurred on I-55 at Beasley/Adkins Boulevard Exit 102. According to police, the pedestrian hit has died.

The second incident occurred on the I-55 ramp to Meadowbrook Road Exit 99. We do not know the injuries associated with this incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Police activity off of I-55
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
JPD: Woman dies after being shot in October, suspect arrested in Arkansas
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (11-4-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (11-4-21)
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
Second chance hirings of the formerly incarcerated urged to reduce state’s worker shortage
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland