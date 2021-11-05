2 pedestrians hit within miles of each other on I-55, 1 killed
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two pedestrians were hit within miles of each other on I-55 Thursday night.
One incident occurred on I-55 at Beasley/Adkins Boulevard Exit 102. According to police, the pedestrian hit has died.
The second incident occurred on the I-55 ramp to Meadowbrook Road Exit 99. We do not know the injuries associated with this incident.
