2 pedestrians hit within miles of each other on I-55, 1 killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two pedestrians were hit within miles of each other on I-55 Thursday night.

One incident occurred on I-55 at Beasley/Adkins Boulevard Exit 102. According to police, the pedestrian hit has died.

The second incident occurred on the I-55 ramp to Meadowbrook Road Exit 99. We do not know the injuries associated with this incident.

