Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Public records show Beth Ann White is no stranger to the criminal justice system
By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public records show Beth Ann White, the driver who allegedly hit and killed mom Allison Conaway and her 6-month-old son Alex, is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

The 51-year old’s DUI history dates back to August 2008. She was charged and pleaded guilty to a Felony DUI. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

But the courts decided to suspend 4 years, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment.

Fast forward to February 2015.

She was charged and found guilty of driving under the influence and was ordered to pay a little more than $1,300 in fines.

She appealed the case to the Hinds County Court where it remained for years until prosecutors agreed to dismiss it last month because of the age of the case.

In March 2016, she was arrested and charged with a DUI. She was later found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The conviction was appealed and also dismissed last year.

According to Hinds County deputies, who were on scene of the accident Monday, White appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody by MHP.

As far as Conaway’s family, Allison’s two youngest girls, who were in the car at the time of crash, are still in critical condition at UMMC.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage

Latest News

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who crashed into vehicle killing mother and son has history of DUIs
Mississippians turn to lawsuits to challenge federal vaccines mandates
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound