Police investigating shooting on I-55 in Ridgeland

Police activity off of I-55
Police activity off of I-55(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Police activity has traffic backed up on I-55 in Ridgeland.

Officers were called there to investigate a shooting, police chief John Neal says.

WLBT crews watched as a person was loaded onto a stretcher, but it’s unclear what their injuries may be.

Traffic is partially blocked and heavily slowed in the area of Natchez Trace Parkway for southbound lanes.

We’ve reached out to Ridgeland Police Department to learn more.

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Brandy Littrell
