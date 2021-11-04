Police investigating shooting on I-55 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Police activity has traffic backed up on I-55 in Ridgeland.

Officers were called there to investigate a shooting, police chief John Neal says.

WLBT crews watched as a person was loaded onto a stretcher, but it’s unclear what their injuries may be.

Traffic is partially blocked and heavily slowed in the area of Natchez Trace Parkway for southbound lanes.

We’ve reached out to Ridgeland Police Department to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.