Toddler in Tchula accidentally shoots himself in face

(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2-year-old boy in Tchula accidentally shot himself in the face, police say.

Police Chief John Newton says the little boy is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon after Newton says the toddler found a handgun in a bedroom.

Police say the boy’s mom, grandparents, 3-year-old brother, and two young cousins were home at the time.

No one else was injured.

No charges have been filed.

