Things to know 11/04/21: Beth Ann White’s DUI history | School prays for girls after crash | $13M Fondren project | Madison whiz kid

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs

Beth Ann White (WLBT)

Public records show Beth Ann White, the driver who allegedly hit and killed mom Allison Conaway and her 6-month-old son Alex, is no stranger to the criminal justice system. The 51-year old’s DUI history dates back to August 2008. She was charged and pleaded guilty to a Felony DUI. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison. But the courts decided to suspend 4 years, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment. Read the full story here.

2. Girls involved in wreck that claimed lives of mom, brother are students at Hillcrest Christian

Girls involved in wreck that claimed lives of mom, brother were students at Hillcrest Christian (WLBT)

Two girls involved in a Hinds County wreck that claimed the lives of their mother and brother are students at Hillcrest Christian Academy. The school published a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying that the entire Hillcrest family is grieving the loss of Allison Conaway and her son, 6-month-old Alex. Chelsea, who is in K4, and Chloe, who is in 2nd grade, were also critically injured in the crash. “For those of you who have been asking how you can assist, first and foremost, please pray for the family. If you would like to make a monetary donation in support of the family, we will be releasing that information at a later date,” Hillcrest wrote on social media.

3. Fondren project moving along, despite supply-chain delays

Robert St. John inside the Capri (WLBT)

A $13 million project on North State Street in the heart of Jackson’s Fondren district could open by the end of the year, despite some delays caused by international supply-chain issues. Restaurateur Robert St. John says it won’t be long before you can have a cocktail, watch a movie, eat dinner, and go bowling after what will be the 22nd restaurant opening of his career. “I’m very excited,” he says. “We’re getting really close.” Read the full story here.

4. Mississippi student one of six on Earth to earn perfect AP Psych score

Leo Mei, 16 (Madison Central High School)

Most high school students boast about being the star quarterback, a homecoming queen or king, or even student government association president. But Leo Mei is in a category of his own - one he doesn’t really care to brag about. The 16-year-old junior at Madison Central High School is one of six students in the world to ace the Advanced Placement Psychology Exam for 2021. Yes - the world. “It feels unreal!” Mei laughed. “Because AP tests, there’s a lot of questions and a lot of points that are possible, and because of that, it’s really easy to miss points as well.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.