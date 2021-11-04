Tchula police chief expected to be sworn in Thursday days after previous chief leaves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Interim Police Chief John Newton is expected to be the town’s new top cop three days after Chief Kenneth Hampton left the job.

Newton said Hampton left for a new opportunity but said he’s expected to be officially named at Thursday’s regular city council meeting.

“I want to build a rapport with the community first,” Newton said. “We’re only as good as our citizens, and if they don’t see us and trust us, it’s not good.”

For the last year, Newton has acted as the assistant chief under Kenneth Hampton, famous for his raw, unapologetic style of policing.

Hampton was only on the job 11 months before he took off, and it wasn’t the first time he left and came back.

Now, Newton says he’s in Tchula to stay, and he “wants people to have confidence in the police department again.”

Newton says he was born and raised in Tchula and has been in law enforcement for 23 years.

He served as an officer with Mississippi Valley State University, Lexington police, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

