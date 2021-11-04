Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tchula police chief expected to be sworn in Thursday days after previous chief leaves

Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University(The T&D)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Interim Police Chief John Newton is expected to be the town’s new top cop three days after Chief Kenneth Hampton left the job.

Newton said Hampton left for a new opportunity but said he’s expected to be officially named at Thursday’s regular city council meeting.

“I want to build a rapport with the community first,” Newton said. “We’re only as good as our citizens, and if they don’t see us and trust us, it’s not good.”

For the last year, Newton has acted as the assistant chief under Kenneth Hampton, famous for his raw, unapologetic style of policing.

Hampton was only on the job 11 months before he took off, and it wasn’t the first time he left and came back.

Now, Newton says he’s in Tchula to stay, and he “wants people to have confidence in the police department again.”

Newton says he was born and raised in Tchula and has been in law enforcement for 23 years.

He served as an officer with Mississippi Valley State University, Lexington police, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

John Anthony Gardner, 42
Man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Tiffany Loftin
Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement
Drive-by shooting on Curtis Street kills woman, injures two others
Drive-by shooting on Curtis Street kills woman, injures two others
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher