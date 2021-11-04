Stand-off occurring in Clay County after deputy injured during shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A Clay County deputy was injured in a shooting Thursday and a stand-off with law enforcement occurred soon after.

Law enforcement sources tell WCBI News in Columbus, Mississippi, that the incident is happening on Highway 46 in the Cedar Bluff community.

Sources say there is a standoff with law enforcement. Highway 46 is currently shut down. The deputy is expected to recover from his injury.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department has not released any information at this time.

