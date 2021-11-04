Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - At 50-year-old man was killed in Canton Wednesday evening.

Police received a call around 6:45 p.m. and found Michael Winston dead in the backyard of a home on Richard Circle.

He had been shot once.

Authorities think Winston was shot at a home on Sherwood Drive, which is a block away from where he was found.

No arrests have been made. This is Canton’s seventh homicide of the year.

Canton police, along with Madison County sheriff deputies, are assisting in the investigation.

