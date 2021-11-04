Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - At 50-year-old man was killed in Canton Wednesday evening.

Police received a call around 6:45 p.m. and found Michael Winston dead in the backyard of a home on Richard Circle.

He had been shot once.

Authorities think Winston was shot at a home on Sherwood Drive, which is a block away from where he was found.

No arrests have been made. This is Canton’s seventh homicide of the year.

Canton police, along with Madison County sheriff deputies, are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

Mississippians turn to lawsuits to challenge federal vaccines mandates
WLBT at 10p
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound
Police find Canton man dead in backyard with single bullet wound
Mistletoe Marketplace helps community programs meet their needs
Mistletoe Marketplace helps community programs meet their needs