Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4

The OSHA rule was rolled out Thursday and involves a hefty fine for businesses who do not comply.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration rolled out a new COVID-19 workplace vaccination rule Thursday and millions of Americans may be affected.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is housed in the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, the White House told the nation a new vaccination rule impacting private employers with 100 or more employees will go into effect on January 4th.

The rule says employers need to ensure their unvaccinated employees present negative COVID tests weekly. The rule does not require business to pay for the tests.

For businesses that don’t comply, the rule says there’s a potential $14,000 fine for each violation.

In a recent statement, President Joe Biden said, “the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill are blasting the rule.

“To have someone lose their job or to fine them heavily or to fine an industry is exactly what we do not want need,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX).

On the Senate side, Republicans plan to force a vote formally challenging the rule.

“I don’t know how many Democrats will join us, but any Democrat that has paid even a little bit of attention to what’s going on in the last couple of days in this country, particularly in Virginia and New Jersey,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

A spokesperson for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “The Chamber believes that the widespread vaccinations is the key to beating COVID, and we are proud of the work of the business community in the effort to help Americans get vaccinated. OSHA made some significant adjustments in the ETS that reflect concerns raised by the business community. The Chamber is focused on helping our members ensure that their employees are vaccinated and communicating to OSHA operational and implementation issues employers have with the requirements of the ETS.”

Attorneys General from more than a dozen states have also said they plan to challenge the rule in court.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

Election Day 2021: Who won and what candidates face a runoff election
Crisler, Jones advance to runoff election
Runoff for Hinds Co. sheriff's race
Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021
Terry Road polling location gets off to rocky start
Gov. Tate Reeves on medical marijuana special session.
Tate Reeves discusses a medical marijuana special session
Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster
1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican