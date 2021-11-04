Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mistletoe Marketplace helps community programs meet their needs

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mistletoe Marketplace, the annual shopping event that kicks off the holiday season, is now underway.

It starts with a Preview Gala, but the event and three days of shopping are more than just glitz and glamour.

The hard work that goes into preparing for Mistletoe Marketplaces Gala and shopping event pays off for non-profit organizations in Jackson throughout the year. Operation Shoestring is one benefactor.

The Junior League’s donations from Mistletoe support children’s educational programs and more. Operation Shoestring officials say the partnership helped them provide a safe learning environment for the children they serve.

“Great partnership. One of the amazing things that they’ve done was to help us with a significant investment in this renovated building that we’re in. We just opened this right before the pandemic,” said Operation Shoestring Executive Director Robert Langford.

More funding goes to lunches and presentations and social programs for children and teenagers who participate in Stewpot’s after school program and summer camp. For more than 20 years the Junior League has supported various Stewpot projects.

“They’re really a good partner to have on the other end of the phone. If there’s a critical need and we’re trying to find someone to help meet it,” said Stewpot Executive Director Jill Buckley. “They help us meet not just the physical needs, but the social and emotional needs of children and teenagers as well.”

Mistletoe Marketplace contributes about $1 million dollars each year to more than 30 city-wide programs.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

