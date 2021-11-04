Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

John Anthony Gardner, 42
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A two-day trial in Madison County ends in a 25-year sentence for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said John Anthony Gardner, 42, will serve all his time with no chance of an early release.

It all started in 2019 when a mom told Rankin County Sheriff’s Department that her long-term boyfriend had been assaulting her daughter.

The district attorney’s office says the girl, who was 14 years old at the time, told her mom the assaults began when she was 9.

During the quick trial, the young girl described the years of sexual abuse by Gardner.

The girl confessed that it began when he would take her hunting or fishing but continued at home when her mother would be at work.

Two of Gardner’s biological children also testified against him at trial.

“We were able to get a guilty verdict due to the bravery of a teenage girl who stood up against her abuser and most likely saved countless other victims in the process,” Bramlett said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

