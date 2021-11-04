Madison loan officer faces up to 30 years in prison on embezzlement charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man has pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a bank officer and faces up to 30 years in federal prison, according to acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

Thomas King Robb Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to the charge recently. He is slated to be sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to a news release from LaMarca’s office.

According to court documents, Robb “used his position as a loan officer at a bank to approve fraudulent loans and used the proceeds from those loans for his own benefit.”

Documents go on to say Robb created loans in the names of other people and then used proceeds from those loans to pay off the previous debt and keep his personal business afloat.

Court records show that approximately $385,000 in fraudulent loans were issued between September 16, 2016, and February 26, 2020. Robb was an employee of a Madison County BankPlus at the time.

Robb agreed to a plea on November 3. That same day, the court issued an order for forfeiture of property, with Robb agreeing to forfeit to the United States $338,47.25.

