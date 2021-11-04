LIVE: Mississippi Raiders bringing arena football back to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arena football team is set to call Jackson its home in 2022.

The Mississippi Raiders, who previously played their home games in Hattiesburg, are moving to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Click here to watch the team’s announcement.

City leaders say they are excited to welcome the team as a new sports option in the city and hope it will bring in new faces to Jackson.

“This is a unique experience we can offer visitors and other teams,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “...and we can show off our city.”

Mississippi State Fairground Director Michael Lasseter says the league will kick off on March 26, 2022.

The Raiders are part of the American Indoor Football Alliance. More info on the league will be revealed next week.

“We thought long and hard about the move and determined that at this time Jackson was the right place for this team,” team owner James Germany said. “We leave behind great relationships with the community of Hattiesburg and look forward to having a team there in the future.”

Germany says they want a winning program on the field, but they also want to use the team to build the community around them.

Tryouts will be held on November 7 at 10 a.m. Register by calling 601-544-6693.

