Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former firefighter arrested for 4th time; accused of sex crimes against animals and person with a disability

Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting someone with a physical or mental disability.(BPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Bogalusa firefighter has been arrested for sex crimes for the fourth time this year.

On Nov. 2, police arrested Brandon Applewhite on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting a person with a physical or mental disability.

Applewhite was arrested twice in May and once in September. Each time, he was booked on forcible rape charges and posted bond.

The sheriff’s office says several women have come forward with accusations against Applewhite.

RELATED STORIES:

Police say their investigation uncovered evidence of another crime involving an accomplice named Angela Austin.

Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting someone with a physical or mental disability.(BPD)

Austin was arrested at a St. Tammany Parish nursing home where she is employed.

She also faces charges of sexual abuse of an animal and molestation of a person with a disability.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Police activity off of I-55
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late...
A tale of two candidates: Crisler and Jones discuss plans for embattled detention center
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection