First Alert Forecast: post-rain maker, brighter and milder changes ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: A few showers will linger to start off the day amid the cloudy skies. Our rain system continues to slip farther south into the Gulf of Mexico. Behind it, cool air, clouds remain with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Skies will start to clear a bit by the latter part of the day and continue overnight with lows in upper 30s for some; more areas in lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Skies will continue to clear through Friday – a bit chilly on the front end of the day will inspire many to grab a jacket to head off to work and school. Expect increasing sunshine to push temperatures into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine looks to win out over the coming days as high pressure remains in firm control of the pattern through the weekend and start of next week. Expect temperatures to respond to the sunshine – gradually warming back to more seasonable normals through the weekend. Highs in the lower 70s, lows in the 40s will continue to get milder – to the middle 70s by next week with lows creeping up as well. By mid-late week, a new storm system will approach, yielding a chance for rain and storms.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

