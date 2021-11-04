Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

Yellowstone series inspired truck
‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
John Anthony Gardner, 42
Man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Tiffany Loftin
Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement