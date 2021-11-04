Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ex-Rankin County deputy tax collector arrested for embezzlement

Tiffany Loftin
Tiffany Loftin(Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Rankin County deputy tax collector faces charges of embezzlement.

Auditor Shad White says Tiffany Loftin was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury.

Loftin was given a demand letter for $11,519.73.

White says security camera footage showed Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

“We will continue to protect your hard-earned tax dollars on all cases, big and small, around the state,” said Auditor White. “My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds.”

Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

John Anthony Gardner, 42
Man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Tchula police chief expected to be sworn in Thursday days after previous chief leaves
Drive-by shooting on Curtis Street kills woman, injures two others
Drive-by shooting on Curtis Street kills woman, injures two others
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher