Drive-by shooting on Curtis Street kills woman, injures two others

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Curtis Street.

Deputy Chief Hearn says a 31-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and another woman were shot late Wednesday.

Hearn said the man and 27-year-old woman were in the same vehicle waiting on another person when someone drove by and shot into their vehicle.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest and died in surgery, police say.

Police did not say who they were waiting on or the identities of everyone involved.

JPD did tell us the man was shot in the upper arm and the other woman was hit by a stray bullet in her lower back.

Right now, police are back on the scene interviewing possible witnesses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.