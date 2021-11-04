Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint

Edward Moore, 43.
Edward Moore, 43.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after Georgetown police say he chased down a car involved in a hit-and-run, forced it to stop, and then held the people in that car at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to an arrest citation, Wednesday afternoon, around 4, police responded to a hit-and-run near the intersection of Bourbon St. and Payne St.

Police say when officers arrived they saw 43-year-old Edward Moore, of Georgetown, standing near a blue car.

The citation says Moore had a gun in his back pocket. When the officers looked at the gun, a 1911 model, they noticed there was a round the chamber, the hammer was cocked and the safety was off.

Moore told police he had witnessed a crash and had stopped to check on the people in the other car that the blue car had hit. He says that is when the blue car took off.

Moore says he chased after the blue car and was able to get it to pull over.

The two people inside the car, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, told police Moore raced past them in his car and pulled his vehicle over in front of them. They say he then got out with a gun in his hand.

The teens said Moore forced them at gunpoint to get out and give him the car keys. They say he wouldn’t let them leave until the police got there and that he said, “this wouldn’t be the first time I’ve used my pistol.”

The citation says two other witnesses also reported seeing Moore forcing the car over, getting out with a gun, and taking the keys from the teens.

Moore was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Police activity off of I-55
One person shot, taken to UMMC following shooting in Ridgeland
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Latest News

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
School gathers in prayer for Chloe and Chelsea Conaway as they recover from horrific wreck
The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late...
A tale of two candidates: Crisler and Jones discuss plans for embattled detention center
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
Shirley Cummins Hall, former mayor of Richland, dies at 72
3 On Your Side Investigates: Paycheck Protection Under Closer Inspection