Brianna McGowan, 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna McGowan, a 27-year-old woman, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after a drive-by shooting in the northwestern part of the city.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said someone shot two women and a man that night.

Hearn said the unidentified man and McGowan were in the same vehicle waiting on someone else when a gunman drove by and shot into the vehicle.

McGowan died during surgery after being shot in the chest, police said.

The man was shot in the upper arm and another woman, also unidentified, was hit by a stray bullet in her lower back.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

