Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Brianna McGowan, 27

A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.
A crime scene in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna McGowan, a 27-year-old woman, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after a drive-by shooting in the northwestern part of the city.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said someone shot two women and a man that night.

Hearn said the unidentified man and McGowan were in the same vehicle waiting on someone else when a gunman drove by and shot into the vehicle.

McGowan died during surgery after being shot in the chest, police said.

The man was shot in the upper arm and another woman, also unidentified, was hit by a stray bullet in her lower back.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

JPD robbery prevention tips include ‘use care after dark’ and ‘cooperate with the robber’
Man found guilty of 2017 shooting in Jackson
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Marvin Lee Williams, 53
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers