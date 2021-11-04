Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Baby gorilla born at Cleveland zoo for first time in its 139-year history

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby gorilla for the first time in its 139-year history.

A news release from the zoo says parents Nneka and Mokolo welcomed their baby boy on the morning of Oct. 26.

Gorilla baby with "Freddie" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
Gorilla baby with "Freddie" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

According to WOIO, the public will soon have an opportunity to share name suggestions for the western lowland gorilla.

The zoo said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties. Luckily, the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

This is not the first rodeo for 47-year-old Fredrika, also known as Freddy. She’s raised four infants, according to the release.

When it’s time for food, Freddy brings the newborn to the zoo’s animal care team for a bottle.

According to the release, zoo staff continues to work with the gorilla family, using positive reinforcement training techniques, to encourage cooperative participation during feedings.

Baby male Gorilla with "Freddie" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
Baby male Gorilla with "Freddie" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Brandy Littrell
‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman allegedly pays $10,000 in Bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot
Volunteer group leader Bruce Beecham works to sort food items in the Atlanta Community Food...
Food banks embark on expansions with lessons from COVID
Judge Bruce Schroder faulted the judgment of a juror who had made a joke to a court security...
Rittenhouse juror dismissed after joke about Jacob Blake shooting