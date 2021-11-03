Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Yazoo City man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to 5 murders

Bridell Barber
Bridell Barber(District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Yazoo City man to life in prison over a quadruple homicide that happened at Club 66 in 2017 and another murder that happened in 2016.

Bridell Barber pleaded guilty to killing Justin Porter in Yazoo City in 2016.

Barber also pleaded guilty to killing Jerranden Allen, Edward Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Gabriel Townsend outside Club 66 in February 2017.

Barber will serve life in prison with no possibility for parole.

