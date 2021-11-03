Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s things to know 11/03/21: Runoff election, state vaccine lawsuit, and kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Runoff election for sheriff

The race for Hinds County Sheriff will likely be decided in a runoff, about three weeks from now. It appears the two candidates in that runoff will be Marshand Crisler, who got 31% of Tuesday’s vote, and Tyree Jones, who got about 24%. These are unofficial results so that the totals could fluctuate. Neither Jones nor Crisler received 51% of the total votes required by law to win the election.

2. State vaccine lawsuit

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)

Gov. Tate Reeves said he expects the state to file a suit by the end of the week opposing federal vaccine mandates. “Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are one of the most shocking attacks on personal liberty we have seen in this country during my lifetime,” he said in a post on social media. “I am a strong supporter of the COVID vaccines and commend the Trump administration’s efforts to develop (them). I even got it on Facebook Live to demonstrate my confidence.” “These federal mandates, however, threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties. They are nothing short of tyranny.” The governor’s comments come days after the Institutions of Higher Learning began notifying employees they had to vaccinated, per the president’s executive order mandating the shots.

3. Kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11(Pexels)

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines. The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group. The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

