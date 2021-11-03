Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds and a few showers will affect our area tonight and tomorrow. Clouds will begin to thin out later tomorrow. It will be quite chilly with lows in the 40s tonight and highs in the 50s to near 60 Thursday. Don’t expect much rain around here, but at least a few showers are possible overnight and Thursday morning. It will be cold enough in north Mississippi for frost tonight and freezing tomorrow night. Friday and this weekend offer us a warming trend. The sunshine returns with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s. Highs will reach the 70s next week. Average high is 71 and the average low is 47 this time of year. North wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph from the northeast Thursday. Sunrise is 7:21am and the sunset is 6:08pm. Tropical Storm Wanda is in the north Atlantic and beyond that, there is nothing else going on in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.