Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds and a few showers will affect our area tonight and tomorrow.  Clouds will begin to thin out later tomorrow.  It will be quite chilly with lows in the 40s tonight and highs in the 50s to near 60 Thursday.  Don’t expect much rain around here, but at least a few showers are possible overnight and Thursday morning.  It will be cold enough in north Mississippi for frost tonight and freezing tomorrow night.  Friday and this weekend offer us a warming trend.  The sunshine returns with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s.  Highs will reach the 70s next week.  Average high is 71 and the average low is 47 this time of year.  North wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph from the northeast Thursday.  Sunrise is 7:21am and the sunset is 6:08pm.  Tropical Storm Wanda is in the north Atlantic and beyond that, there is nothing else going on in the tropics.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
Woman, infant killed in crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road
Men with knives enter Jackson home through window, hold couple hostage
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven
Jackson news anchor, family threatened at gunpoint while trick-or-treating in Belhaven

Latest News

On, Off Rain Chances Return As Slider System Slips Toward Gulf Wednesday, Thursday
First Alert Forecast: on, off showers Wednesday into Thursday; nice weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: on, off showers Wednesday, early Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: on, off rain chances Wednesday, Thursday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast