‘Therapy should not be a luxury’ | College students talk mental health struggles and accessibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is safe to say that many college students can add “surviving a global pandemic”, to their carefully manicured resumes.

The pandemic played an integral role in changing what a “new normal” looks like on campuses. It also created more conversation on the ideas of mental health.

It was not as if mental health was a new sensation, rather the conversation sparked as many students became aware that the pandemic had manifested itself into its own battle, along side group work, homesickness, and declaring a major.

But just as no student’s graduation journey is the same, no student’s mental health story mimics another.

“A part of my mental health journey deals with telling my truth and the complex dynamic of whiteness, and the intersecting identities of being a Black woman in leadership,” Jones explained.

Jones carried a number of titles during her undergraduate career. She was Karmen the sorority sister, the activist, and her greatest accomplishments, the first Black woman to serve as student body president at her school.

“Even if you’re not in leadership mental health is still important, but it is magnified a lot more when you’re given a platform where you are more susceptible to going through things such as depression and anxiety. Which I was diagnosed with after my term was up.”

Karmen actively worked on student discrimination, and student code of conduct, in hopes of improving the campus experience for all students. However, Jones felt like she was fighting for students at a university that did not always work to meet the needs of the communities that she was a part of, which proved to take a toll on her mental health.

“There’s a such thing as being exhausted through activism,” Jones explained.

“Dealing with trauma and situations at my university such as blackface, white supremacists coming to campus, and hate speech definitely takes an emotional and mental toll. Especially when there are only these tokenized figures in student leadership and administrative leadership. That distribution of labor is just spread among three to four Black people, instead of the party that should be held responsible.”

Jones had always been outspoken she says. She challenged the university on many stances with racism and sexism, and was always vocal, which she believes helped her to procure the role of SGA president.

“There is an extreme weight that comes with that position. People make you into this role model, and they expect you to be the best and always show up. If you’re a ‘yes’ person like me, then you always answer that call, no matter how exhausted and tired you are, because who else is going to do it?”

Jones’ inclination towards showing up for those around proved to add more stress to her increasing workload as a student and a leader.

“As a Black student, you don’t have the luxury or the privilege to just ‘go to class’, especially when you are a Black student leader.”

“They’re booking meetings that deal with your wellbeing and this small minority of students being overlooked during class times. They don’t look at you as a student most of the time. They look at you a free labor, the token, the go-to, the one that they can depend on.”

“They look at you as a one dimensional person, and when it comes to saying ‘hey I need a break’, they don’t respect those.

Jones explained that through therapy she is learning to establish boundaries and urging others to look at the “holistic element of Karmen”, and not just one of the multiple facets of her identity.

“It makes people uncomfortable when you tell them you’re tired,” Jones said.

This realness that Jones exhibits about her mental health needs did not come easy.

Jones admits that growing up in Arkansas, she had no understanding or knowledge of mental health as a high school student. She also goes on to note that growing up in the Bible Belt and in a strong Christian household and church, had significant influences on the way she interacted with mental health disorders.

“All of it was ‘you need to pray it away,’ ” Jones explained.

“Even claiming the word depression or anxiety, was seen as this ‘white-washed’ term that meant that you were fragile, or just couldn’t get the job done.”

This stigma around mental health does not seem to exist solely in Black or Christian communities, but in several groups that contribute to the identities that are unique to each college student.

“I didn’t go to therapy until my last two months there,” said Keveon Beavers,

“There,” refers to basic training in Augusta, Georgia. Keveon Beavers is a part of the Army National Guard, and serves as a signal support specialist, while pursuing a degree at Mississippi State University as a music education major.

“Being in the Army puts so much pressure on you when it comes to asking for help. I remember going to the drill sergeant about therapy and it was like ‘what are you going there for? are you trying to kill yourself?’ " Beavers recalled.

“I don’t necessary have to be at this very broken place in my life to talk to a therapist.”

Beavers went to basic training in September of 2019, and proudly recalls graduating on Thanksgiving of that same year. Beavers then returned from Advanced Individual Training in May 2020, where concerns and confusion around the global pandemic seemed to be the topic of every conversation.

Before Beavers was introduced to the world of social distancing and face coverings, a potentially life altering idea was brought to his attention.

“I remember when former President Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and they told us ‘Once y’all leave here, y’all may have to go to war.’ ”

Beavers recalls this announcement as one of the scariest things to deal with at the time, shortly after he would have to add an emerging virus to his list of concerns.

Beavers recalls dealing with the possibility of going to war, emerging concern over a new virus, and preparing to enter college as terrible, especially with being isolated from his main support group. He pinpoints isolation as one of the driving forces behind his mental health concerns.

“We’re talking about the Army, where we get down to the nitty gritty. You’re going from working out together with 200 plus people in the morning, to virtually not doing that at all. It was miserable because everything was changing.”

While increased social distancing measures were in place, Beavers credits his friends and colleagues for helping him to make the decision to see a therapist.

“I remember seeing that my friends were not in class. I asked them where they were and they told me they were in behavioral health. I said ‘Can we all go?’ I went with all of them one day, and I remember the people were so nice, and the whole process of starting therapy and fixing the problem was great.”

Beavers says that one of the most remarkable things about attending therapy on post, was that his therapist knew exactly what he was going through in terms of military experience.

While Beavers considers this a luxury, it seems to be just that. Jones explains that her university lacked therapist that students could closely identify with in order to build a sense of trust and confidentiality, which can create a barrier for students in accessing mental health services.

“They have the counseling center and you get a limited amount of services for free, but there is a shortage of therapists at the university,” Jones explained.

“They need to recruit Black therapists, LGBTQ+ therapists because if I’m seeing all these people who don’t look like me, then what can you tell me about my experiences dealing with Blackness, racism, and being away from home?”

Beavers and Jones also agree that accessibility in its plainest sense should also be re-assessed on college campuses.

“Quite frankly, at Mississippi State, I feel like once you get the services, it’s good. But the advertisement of it all seems very lucrative, very much off in the distance. It’s like it should be your last resort.”

He applauds his university on their ability to encourage students to wear a mask, however he wants that same effort to be applied to notifying students of mental health resources in hopes of monitoring the issue, before a student reaches what him and Jones refer to as their “breaking point.”

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done before a student calls 911 for help,” Jones explained.

“There is so much prevention that needs to happen before a student gets to that point.”

Jones is candid about her mental health journey, and details her process of what she calls “the last resort” option, which was calling her school’s hotline.

“It’s embarrassing to ask for help. It’s embarrassing to get to the point where you are asking for help, and they’re carrying you out of your student apartment in front of everyone. It should not get like that.”

Both students share their stories in hopes of not only encouraging others to take proactive measures in their mental health journey, but as a call to action for colleges to do more work on the front end to prevent tragedies.

“It’s not that the access should not be there, but we need to do the work on the front end so that students are not attempting to take their own lives. Why do we not know that a student has depression, or anxiety, or bipolar disorder? Why do we find out so late in the game after their GPA has fallen, they’re in the hospital and they have attempted suicide. Why?”

